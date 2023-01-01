5 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Thai bahts

Convert AED to THB at the real exchange rate

5 aed
48.16 thb

1.00000 AED = 9.63104 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:50
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86241.088290.73741.476521.647540.953918.904
1 GBP1.1595511.26185105.2171.712141.910451.106121.9206
1 USD0.918950.792487183.3831.356851.5140.876617.3718
1 INR0.01102080.009504180.011992910.01627250.01815720.01051290.208337

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Thai Baht
1 AED9.63104 THB
5 AED48.15520 THB
10 AED96.31040 THB
20 AED192.62080 THB
50 AED481.55200 THB
100 AED963.10400 THB
250 AED2407.76000 THB
500 AED4815.52000 THB
1000 AED9631.04000 THB
2000 AED19262.08000 THB
5000 AED48155.20000 THB
10000 AED96310.40000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 THB0.10383 AED
5 THB0.51916 AED
10 THB1.03831 AED
20 THB2.07662 AED
50 THB5.19155 AED
100 THB10.38310 AED
250 THB25.95775 AED
500 THB51.91550 AED
1000 THB103.83100 AED
2000 THB207.66200 AED
5000 THB519.15500 AED
10000 THB1038.31000 AED