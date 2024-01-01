Salvadoran colóns to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert SVC to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
67,839 xof

₡1.000 SVC = CFA67.84 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:37
SVC to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XOF
1 SVC to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High68.696970.1960
Low66.979266.9792
Average67.884768.8806
Change-0.91%-1.45%
1 SVC to XOF stats

The performance of SVC to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 68.6969 and a 30 day low of 66.9792. This means the 30 day average was 67.8847. The change for SVC to XOF was -0.91.

The performance of SVC to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 70.1960 and a 90 day low of 66.9792. This means the 90 day average was 68.8806. The change for SVC to XOF was -1.45.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SVC67.83930 XOF
5 SVC339.19650 XOF
10 SVC678.39300 XOF
20 SVC1,356.78600 XOF
50 SVC3,391.96500 XOF
100 SVC6,783.93000 XOF
250 SVC16,959.82500 XOF
500 SVC33,919.65000 XOF
1000 SVC67,839.30000 XOF
2000 SVC135,678.60000 XOF
5000 SVC339,196.50000 XOF
10000 SVC678,393.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Salvadoran Colón
1 XOF0.01474 SVC
5 XOF0.07370 SVC
10 XOF0.14741 SVC
20 XOF0.29481 SVC
50 XOF0.73704 SVC
100 XOF1.47407 SVC
250 XOF3.68518 SVC
500 XOF7.37035 SVC
1000 XOF14.74070 SVC
2000 XOF29.48140 SVC
5000 XOF73.70350 SVC
10000 XOF147.40700 SVC