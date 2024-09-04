Salvadoran colón to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 67.839 today, reflecting a 0.091% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 1.168% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 67.985 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 67.056 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.411% increase in value.