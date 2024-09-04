Salvadoran colón to CFA francs BCEAO Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Salvadoran colón to CFA francs BCEAO history summary. This is the Salvadoran colón (SVC) to CFA francs BCEAO (XOF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SVC and XOF historical data from 04-09-2019 to 04-09-2024.
SVC to XOF conversion chart
1 SVC = 67.83930 XOF
Salvadoran colón to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 67.839 today, reflecting a 0.091% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 1.168% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 67.985 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 67.056 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.411% increase in value.
How to convert Salvadoran colóns to CFA francs BCEAO
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
