1 Salvadoran colón to Thai bahts

Convert SVC to THB at the real exchange rate

1 svc
4.03 thb

1.00000 SVC = 4.03436 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colón

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Thai Baht
1 SVC4.03436 THB
5 SVC20.17180 THB
10 SVC40.34360 THB
20 SVC80.68720 THB
50 SVC201.71800 THB
100 SVC403.43600 THB
250 SVC1008.59000 THB
500 SVC2017.18000 THB
1000 SVC4034.36000 THB
2000 SVC8068.72000 THB
5000 SVC20171.80000 THB
10000 SVC40343.60000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Salvadoran Colón
1 THB0.24787 SVC
5 THB1.23935 SVC
10 THB2.47871 SVC
20 THB4.95742 SVC
50 THB12.39355 SVC
100 THB24.78710 SVC
250 THB61.96775 SVC
500 THB123.93550 SVC
1000 THB247.87100 SVC
2000 THB495.74200 SVC
5000 THB1239.35500 SVC
10000 THB2478.71000 SVC