Salvadoran colón to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Thai bahts is currently 3.919 today, reflecting a 0.105% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 1.110% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 3.923 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 3.870 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.278% increase in value.