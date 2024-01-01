Salvadoran colóns to Saudi riyals today

Convert SVC to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
428.97 sar

₡1.000 SVC = SR0.4290 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:30
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SVC to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SAR
1 SVC to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.42910.4291
Low0.42870.4286
Average0.42890.4288
Change-0.02%0.08%
View full history

1 SVC to SAR stats

The performance of SVC to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4291 and a 30 day low of 0.4287. This means the 30 day average was 0.4289. The change for SVC to SAR was -0.02.

The performance of SVC to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4291 and a 90 day low of 0.4286. This means the 90 day average was 0.4288. The change for SVC to SAR was 0.08.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.7891.650.8431.44519.8781.789
1 USD0.905183.9611.4930.7631.30717.9871.619
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6060.6756.24510.5110.87612.0491.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colón

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Saudi Riyal
1 SVC0.42897 SAR
5 SVC2.14483 SAR
10 SVC4.28966 SAR
20 SVC8.57932 SAR
50 SVC21.44830 SAR
100 SVC42.89660 SAR
250 SVC107.24150 SAR
500 SVC214.48300 SAR
1000 SVC428.96600 SAR
2000 SVC857.93200 SAR
5000 SVC2,144.83000 SAR
10000 SVC4,289.66000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Salvadoran Colón
1 SAR2.33119 SVC
5 SAR11.65595 SVC
10 SAR23.31190 SVC
20 SAR46.62380 SVC
50 SAR116.55950 SVC
100 SAR233.11900 SVC
250 SAR582.79750 SVC
500 SAR1,165.59500 SVC
1000 SAR2,331.19000 SVC
2000 SAR4,662.38000 SVC
5000 SAR11,655.95000 SVC
10000 SAR23,311.90000 SVC