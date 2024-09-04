Salvadoran colón to Saudi riyals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Saudi riyals is currently 0.429 today, reflecting a 0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.028% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Saudi riyals has fluctuated between a high of 0.429 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.429 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.016% decrease in value.