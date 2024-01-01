Salvadoran colóns to Nigerian nairas today

Convert SVC to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
181,702 ngn

₡1.000 SVC = ₦181.7 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:27
SVC to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NGN
1 SVC to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High182.8190189.7990
Low179.2460166.8410
Average181.3848178.7781
Change0.24%6.14%
1 SVC to NGN stats

The performance of SVC to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 182.8190 and a 30 day low of 179.2460. This means the 30 day average was 181.3848. The change for SVC to NGN was 0.24.

The performance of SVC to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 189.7990 and a 90 day low of 166.8410. This means the 90 day average was 178.7781. The change for SVC to NGN was 6.14.

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.7921.6510.8431.44519.8871.79
1 USD0.905183.9631.4940.7631.30717.9951.62
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6060.66956.19210.5110.87512.0431.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Nigerian Naira
1 SVC181.70200 NGN
5 SVC908.51000 NGN
10 SVC1,817.02000 NGN
20 SVC3,634.04000 NGN
50 SVC9,085.10000 NGN
100 SVC18,170.20000 NGN
250 SVC45,425.50000 NGN
500 SVC90,851.00000 NGN
1000 SVC181,702.00000 NGN
2000 SVC363,404.00000 NGN
5000 SVC908,510.00000 NGN
10000 SVC1,817,020.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Salvadoran Colón
1 NGN0.00550 SVC
5 NGN0.02752 SVC
10 NGN0.05504 SVC
20 NGN0.11007 SVC
50 NGN0.27518 SVC
100 NGN0.55035 SVC
250 NGN1.37588 SVC
500 NGN2.75177 SVC
1000 NGN5.50353 SVC
2000 NGN11.00706 SVC
5000 NGN27.51765 SVC
10000 NGN55.03530 SVC