Salvadoran colóns to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert SVC to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
58,960.60 crc

₡1.000 SVC = ₡58.96 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:14
SVC to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CRC
1 SVC to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High60.550961.0343
Low58.960658.9606
Average59.762360.0131
Change-1.56%-2.42%
1 SVC to CRC stats

The performance of SVC to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 60.5509 and a 30 day low of 58.9606. This means the 30 day average was 59.7623. The change for SVC to CRC was -1.56.

The performance of SVC to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 61.0343 and a 90 day low of 58.9606. This means the 90 day average was 60.0131. The change for SVC to CRC was -2.42.

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Costa Rican Colón
1 SVC58.96060 CRC
5 SVC294.80300 CRC
10 SVC589.60600 CRC
20 SVC1,179.21200 CRC
50 SVC2,948.03000 CRC
100 SVC5,896.06000 CRC
250 SVC14,740.15000 CRC
500 SVC29,480.30000 CRC
1000 SVC58,960.60000 CRC
2000 SVC117,921.20000 CRC
5000 SVC294,803.00000 CRC
10000 SVC589,606.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Salvadoran Colón
1 CRC0.01696 SVC
5 CRC0.08480 SVC
10 CRC0.16961 SVC
20 CRC0.33921 SVC
50 CRC0.84803 SVC
100 CRC1.69605 SVC
250 CRC4.24013 SVC
500 CRC8.48025 SVC
1000 CRC16.96050 SVC
2000 CRC33.92100 SVC
5000 CRC84.80250 SVC
10000 CRC169.60500 SVC