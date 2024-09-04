Salvadoran colón to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Costa Rican colóns is currently 58.961 today, reflecting a -0.589% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a -1.704% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 60.025 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 58.961 on 04-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.068% decrease in value.