100 Surinamese dollars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert SRD to MYR at the real exchange rate

100 srd
12.33 myr

1.00000 SRD = 0.12330 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollars

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SRD0.12330 MYR
5 SRD0.61650 MYR
10 SRD1.23301 MYR
20 SRD2.46602 MYR
50 SRD6.16505 MYR
100 SRD12.33010 MYR
250 SRD30.82525 MYR
500 SRD61.65050 MYR
1000 SRD123.30100 MYR
2000 SRD246.60200 MYR
5000 SRD616.50500 MYR
10000 SRD1233.01000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Surinamese Dollar
1 MYR8.11026 SRD
5 MYR40.55130 SRD
10 MYR81.10260 SRD
20 MYR162.20520 SRD
50 MYR405.51300 SRD
100 MYR811.02600 SRD
250 MYR2027.56500 SRD
500 MYR4055.13000 SRD
1000 MYR8110.26000 SRD
2000 MYR16220.52000 SRD
5000 MYR40551.30000 SRD
10000 MYR81102.60000 SRD