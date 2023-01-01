1 Malaysian ringgit to Surinamese dollars

1.00000 MYR = 8.12828 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Surinamese Dollar
1 MYR8.12828 SRD
5 MYR40.64140 SRD
10 MYR81.28280 SRD
20 MYR162.56560 SRD
50 MYR406.41400 SRD
100 MYR812.82800 SRD
250 MYR2032.07000 SRD
500 MYR4064.14000 SRD
1000 MYR8128.28000 SRD
2000 MYR16256.56000 SRD
5000 MYR40641.40000 SRD
10000 MYR81282.80000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SRD0.12303 MYR
5 SRD0.61513 MYR
10 SRD1.23027 MYR
20 SRD2.46054 MYR
50 SRD6.15135 MYR
100 SRD12.30270 MYR
250 SRD30.75675 MYR
500 SRD61.51350 MYR
1000 SRD123.02700 MYR
2000 SRD246.05400 MYR
5000 SRD615.13500 MYR
10000 SRD1230.27000 MYR