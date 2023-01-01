10 thousand Sierra Leonean leones to Turkish liras

Convert SLL to TRY at the real exchange rate

10,000 sll
12.80 try

1.00000 SLL = 0.00128 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADEURINRZARAUDGBP
1 USD11.339351.363350.91483.34518.78281.518950.793367
1 SGD0.74663111.017920.68241662.227914.02381.134090.592353
1 CAD0.7334870.98239610.67040261.132513.77691.114130.581925
1 EUR1.09411.465381.49164191.187820.55031.661880.86805

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sierra Leonean leones

SLL to USD

SLL to SGD

SLL to CAD

SLL to EUR

SLL to INR

SLL to ZAR

SLL to AUD

SLL to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Turkish Lira
1 SLL0.00128 TRY
5 SLL0.00640 TRY
10 SLL0.01280 TRY
20 SLL0.02560 TRY
50 SLL0.06400 TRY
100 SLL0.12799 TRY
250 SLL0.31999 TRY
500 SLL0.63997 TRY
1000 SLL1.27995 TRY
2000 SLL2.55990 TRY
5000 SLL6.39975 TRY
10000 SLL12.79950 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 TRY781.28200 SLL
5 TRY3906.41000 SLL
10 TRY7812.82000 SLL
20 TRY15625.64000 SLL
50 TRY39064.10000 SLL
100 TRY78128.20000 SLL
250 TRY195320.50000 SLL
500 TRY390641.00000 SLL
1000 TRY781282.00000 SLL
2000 TRY1562564.00000 SLL
5000 TRY3906410.00000 SLL
10000 TRY7812820.00000 SLL