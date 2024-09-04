Sierra Leonean leone to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Sierra Leonean leone to Turkish liras is currently 0.002 today, reflecting a 0.040% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Sierra Leonean leone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.101% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Sierra Leonean leone to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 0.002 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.477% increase in value.