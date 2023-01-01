5 Saint Helena pounds to Philippine pesos

Convert SHP to PHP at the real exchange rate

5 shp
349.54 php

1.00000 SHP = 69.90770 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Philippine Peso
1 SHP69.90770 PHP
5 SHP349.53850 PHP
10 SHP699.07700 PHP
20 SHP1398.15400 PHP
50 SHP3495.38500 PHP
100 SHP6990.77000 PHP
250 SHP17476.92500 PHP
500 SHP34953.85000 PHP
1000 SHP69907.70000 PHP
2000 SHP139815.40000 PHP
5000 SHP349538.50000 PHP
10000 SHP699077.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Saint Helena Pound
1 PHP0.01430 SHP
5 PHP0.07152 SHP
10 PHP0.14305 SHP
20 PHP0.28609 SHP
50 PHP0.71523 SHP
100 PHP1.43046 SHP
250 PHP3.57615 SHP
500 PHP7.15230 SHP
1000 PHP14.30460 SHP
2000 PHP28.60920 SHP
5000 PHP71.52300 SHP
10000 PHP143.04600 SHP