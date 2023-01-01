10 Saint Helena pounds to Omani rials

Convert SHP to OMR at the real exchange rate

10 shp
4.850 omr

1.00000 SHP = 0.48500 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Omani Rial
1 SHP0.48500 OMR
5 SHP2.42502 OMR
10 SHP4.85004 OMR
20 SHP9.70008 OMR
50 SHP24.25020 OMR
100 SHP48.50040 OMR
250 SHP121.25100 OMR
500 SHP242.50200 OMR
1000 SHP485.00400 OMR
2000 SHP970.00800 OMR
5000 SHP2425.02000 OMR
10000 SHP4850.04000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Saint Helena Pound
1 OMR2.06184 SHP
5 OMR10.30920 SHP
10 OMR20.61840 SHP
20 OMR41.23680 SHP
50 OMR103.09200 SHP
100 OMR206.18400 SHP
250 OMR515.46000 SHP
500 OMR1030.92000 SHP
1000 OMR2061.84000 SHP
2000 OMR4123.68000 SHP
5000 OMR10309.20000 SHP
10000 OMR20618.40000 SHP