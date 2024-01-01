Saint Helena pounds to Nepalese rupees today

Convert SHP to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
176,177 npr

£1.000 SHP = ₨176.2 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NPR
1 SHP to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High177.9790177.9790
Low170.3590168.7120
Average174.2191172.0809
Change2.82%3.22%
View full history

1 SHP to NPR stats

The performance of SHP to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 177.9790 and a 30 day low of 170.3590. This means the 30 day average was 174.2191. The change for SHP to NPR was 2.82.

The performance of SHP to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 177.9790 and a 90 day low of 168.7120. This means the 90 day average was 172.0809. The change for SHP to NPR was 3.22.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30717.9691.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9531.71423.5641.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44419.8531.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60810.87712.0640.9091.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pound

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Nepalese Rupee
1 SHP176.17700 NPR
5 SHP880.88500 NPR
10 SHP1,761.77000 NPR
20 SHP3,523.54000 NPR
50 SHP8,808.85000 NPR
100 SHP17,617.70000 NPR
250 SHP44,044.25000 NPR
500 SHP88,088.50000 NPR
1000 SHP176,177.00000 NPR
2000 SHP352,354.00000 NPR
5000 SHP880,885.00000 NPR
10000 SHP1,761,770.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Saint Helena Pound
1 NPR0.00568 SHP
5 NPR0.02838 SHP
10 NPR0.05676 SHP
20 NPR0.11352 SHP
50 NPR0.28381 SHP
100 NPR0.56761 SHP
250 NPR1.41903 SHP
500 NPR2.83805 SHP
1000 NPR5.67610 SHP
2000 NPR11.35220 SHP
5000 NPR28.38050 SHP
10000 NPR56.76100 SHP