Saint Helena pounds to Macanese patacas today

Convert SHP to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
10,533.50 mop

£1.000 SHP = MOP$10.53 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:55
SHP to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MOP
1 SHP to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.651010.6510
Low10.178810.1506
Average10.418810.3320
Change2.47%2.36%
1 SHP to MOP stats

The performance of SHP to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.6510 and a 30 day low of 10.1788. This means the 30 day average was 10.4188. The change for SHP to MOP was 2.47.

The performance of SHP to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.6510 and a 90 day low of 10.1506. This means the 90 day average was 10.3320. The change for SHP to MOP was 2.36.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Macanese Pataca
1 SHP10.53350 MOP
5 SHP52.66750 MOP
10 SHP105.33500 MOP
20 SHP210.67000 MOP
50 SHP526.67500 MOP
100 SHP1,053.35000 MOP
250 SHP2,633.37500 MOP
500 SHP5,266.75000 MOP
1000 SHP10,533.50000 MOP
2000 SHP21,067.00000 MOP
5000 SHP52,667.50000 MOP
10000 SHP105,335.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Saint Helena Pound
1 MOP0.09494 SHP
5 MOP0.47468 SHP
10 MOP0.94935 SHP
20 MOP1.89871 SHP
50 MOP4.74677 SHP
100 MOP9.49353 SHP
250 MOP23.73383 SHP
500 MOP47.46765 SHP
1000 MOP94.93530 SHP
2000 MOP189.87060 SHP
5000 MOP474.67650 SHP
10000 MOP949.35300 SHP