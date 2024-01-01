Saint Helena pounds to Japanese yen today

Convert SHP to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
190,420 jpy

£1.000 SHP = ¥190.4 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:51
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JPY
1 SHP to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High192.2020207.7060
Low183.5380183.5380
Average189.5039197.3816
Change2.28%-4.54%
View full history

1 SHP to JPY stats

The performance of SHP to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 192.2020 and a 30 day low of 183.5380. This means the 30 day average was 189.5039. The change for SHP to JPY was 2.28.

The performance of SHP to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 207.7060 and a 90 day low of 183.5380. This means the 90 day average was 197.3816. The change for SHP to JPY was -4.54.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30717.9691.3541.617
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9541.71323.5621.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44419.8551.4971.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60710.87712.060.9091.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pound

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Japanese Yen
1 SHP190.42000 JPY
5 SHP952.10000 JPY
10 SHP1,904.20000 JPY
20 SHP3,808.40000 JPY
50 SHP9,521.00000 JPY
100 SHP19,042.00000 JPY
250 SHP47,605.00000 JPY
500 SHP95,210.00000 JPY
1000 SHP190,420.00000 JPY
2000 SHP380,840.00000 JPY
5000 SHP952,100.00000 JPY
10000 SHP1,904,200.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Saint Helena Pound
100 JPY0.52516 SHP
1000 JPY5.25156 SHP
1500 JPY7.87734 SHP
2000 JPY10.50312 SHP
3000 JPY15.75468 SHP
5000 JPY26.25780 SHP
5400 JPY28.35842 SHP
10000 JPY52.51560 SHP
15000 JPY78.77340 SHP
20000 JPY105.03120 SHP
25000 JPY131.28900 SHP
30000 JPY157.54680 SHP