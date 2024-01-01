Saint Helena pounds to Egyptian pounds today

Convert SHP to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
63,588.50 egp

£1.000 SHP = E£63.59 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:43
SHP to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

EGP
1 SHP to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High64.548464.5484
Low62.263660.3190
Average63.466362.1192
Change2.13%4.43%
1 SHP to EGP stats

The performance of SHP to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 64.5484 and a 30 day low of 62.2636. This means the 30 day average was 63.4663. The change for SHP to EGP was 2.13.

The performance of SHP to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 64.5484 and a 90 day low of 60.3190. This means the 90 day average was 62.1192. The change for SHP to EGP was 4.43.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Egyptian Pound
1 SHP63.58850 EGP
5 SHP317.94250 EGP
10 SHP635.88500 EGP
20 SHP1,271.77000 EGP
50 SHP3,179.42500 EGP
100 SHP6,358.85000 EGP
250 SHP15,897.12500 EGP
500 SHP31,794.25000 EGP
1000 SHP63,588.50000 EGP
2000 SHP127,177.00000 EGP
5000 SHP317,942.50000 EGP
10000 SHP635,885.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Saint Helena Pound
1 EGP0.01573 SHP
5 EGP0.07863 SHP
10 EGP0.15726 SHP
20 EGP0.31452 SHP
50 EGP0.78631 SHP
100 EGP1.57261 SHP
250 EGP3.93153 SHP
500 EGP7.86305 SHP
1000 EGP15.72610 SHP
2000 EGP31.45220 SHP
5000 EGP78.63050 SHP
10000 EGP157.26100 SHP