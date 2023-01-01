5 Singapore dollars to Cambodian riels

Convert SGD to KHR at the real exchange rate

5 sgd
15,361.95 khr

1.00000 SGD = 3072.39000 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 SGD3072.39000 KHR
5 SGD15361.95000 KHR
10 SGD30723.90000 KHR
20 SGD61447.80000 KHR
50 SGD153619.50000 KHR
100 SGD307239.00000 KHR
250 SGD768097.50000 KHR
500 SGD1536195.00000 KHR
1000 SGD3072390.00000 KHR
2000 SGD6144780.00000 KHR
5000 SGD15361950.00000 KHR
10000 SGD30723900.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Singapore Dollar
1 KHR0.00033 SGD
5 KHR0.00163 SGD
10 KHR0.00325 SGD
20 KHR0.00651 SGD
50 KHR0.01627 SGD
100 KHR0.03255 SGD
250 KHR0.08137 SGD
500 KHR0.16274 SGD
1000 KHR0.32548 SGD
2000 KHR0.65096 SGD
5000 KHR1.62740 SGD
10000 KHR3.25480 SGD