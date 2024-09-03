Singapore dollar to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Cambodian riels is currently 3,118.610 today, reflecting a 0.150% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.312% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 3,128.360 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 3,109.390 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.192% increase in value.