10 thousand Singapore dollars to Australian dollars

Convert SGD to AUD at the real exchange rate

10000 sgd
11340.90 aud

1.00000 SGD = 1.13409 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1155650.9141.518950.79336783.3457.149654.6845
1 IDR0.000064246710.00005872110.00009758750.00005097120.005354640.0004593410.000300964
1 EUR1.094117029.711.661880.8680591.18787.822435.12531
1 AUD0.6583510247.20.60172710.52231354.87024.706973.08404

How to convert Singapore dollars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 SGD1.13409 AUD
5 SGD5.67045 AUD
10 SGD11.34090 AUD
20 SGD22.68180 AUD
50 SGD56.70450 AUD
100 SGD113.40900 AUD
250 SGD283.52250 AUD
500 SGD567.04500 AUD
1000 SGD1134.09000 AUD
2000 SGD2268.18000 AUD
5000 SGD5670.45000 AUD
10000 SGD11340.90000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 AUD0.88176 SGD
5 AUD4.40881 SGD
10 AUD8.81761 SGD
20 AUD17.63522 SGD
50 AUD44.08805 SGD
100 AUD88.17610 SGD
250 AUD220.44025 SGD
500 AUD440.88050 SGD
1000 AUD881.76100 SGD
2000 AUD1763.52200 SGD
5000 AUD4408.80500 SGD
10000 AUD8817.61000 SGD