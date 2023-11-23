250 Australian dollars to Singapore dollars

Convert AUD to SGD at the real exchange rate

250 aud
219.86 sgd

1.00000 AUD = 0.87945 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:05
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87191.089790.78781.491311.662270.962318.7316
1 GBP1.1469211.24975104.1221.710351.906411.1036821.4828
1 USD0.91770.80016183.31451.368551.525440.883117.1897
1 INR0.01101470.009604090.012002710.01642630.01830940.01059960.206323

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 AUD0.87945 SGD
5 AUD4.39726 SGD
10 AUD8.79453 SGD
20 AUD17.58906 SGD
50 AUD43.97265 SGD
100 AUD87.94530 SGD
250 AUD219.86325 SGD
500 AUD439.72650 SGD
1000 AUD879.45300 SGD
2000 AUD1758.90600 SGD
5000 AUD4397.26500 SGD
10000 AUD8794.53000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 SGD1.13707 AUD
5 SGD5.68535 AUD
10 SGD11.37070 AUD
20 SGD22.74140 AUD
50 SGD56.85350 AUD
100 SGD113.70700 AUD
250 SGD284.26750 AUD
500 SGD568.53500 AUD
1000 SGD1137.07000 AUD
2000 SGD2274.14000 AUD
5000 SGD5685.35000 AUD
10000 SGD11370.70000 AUD