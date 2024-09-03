Singapore dollar to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Australian dollars is currently 1.141 today, reflecting a 1.217% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.759% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.141 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.126 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.282% increase in value.