Singaporese dollar naar Australische dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singaporese dollar naar Australische dollars is currently 1,099 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singaporese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.606% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singaporese dollar naar Australische dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1,109 on 02-07-2024 and a low of 1,098 on 05-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-07-2024, with a 0.308% increase in value.