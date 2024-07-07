Singaporese dollar naar Australische dollars Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Singaporese dollar naar Australische dollars history summary. This is the Singaporese dollar (SGD) naar Australische dollars (AUD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SGD and AUD historical data from 07-07-2019 to 07-07-2024.

1.000 sgd
1.098,90 aud

S$1,000 SGD = A$1,099 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7 jul. 2024
Singaporese dollar naar Australische dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singaporese dollar naar Australische dollars is currently 1,099 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singaporese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.606% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singaporese dollar naar Australische dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1,109 on 02-07-2024 and a low of 1,098 on 05-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-07-2024, with a 0.308% increase in value.

Top currencies on 7 juli 2024

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD116.277,50,9231,4820,7883,477,2684,709
1 IDR010000,00500
1 EUR1,08417.643,211,6060,84690,4747,8785,104
1 AUD0,67510.985,70,62310,52756,3344,9053,178

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the rate