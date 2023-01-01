1 Swedish krona to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert SEK to PGK at the real exchange rate

1 sek
0.36 pgk

1.00000 SEK = 0.36154 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9140.7933676.8144210.742683.3451.363353.9959
1 EUR1.094110.868057.455611.753491.18781.491644.3719
1 GBP1.260451.1520118.5889113.54105.0521.718435.03646
1 DKK0.1467480.1341270.11642911.5764512.23070.200070.586391

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 SEK0.36154 PGK
5 SEK1.80771 PGK
10 SEK3.61543 PGK
20 SEK7.23086 PGK
50 SEK18.07715 PGK
100 SEK36.15430 PGK
250 SEK90.38575 PGK
500 SEK180.77150 PGK
1000 SEK361.54300 PGK
2000 SEK723.08600 PGK
5000 SEK1807.71500 PGK
10000 SEK3615.43000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Swedish Krona
1 PGK2.76592 SEK
5 PGK13.82960 SEK
10 PGK27.65920 SEK
20 PGK55.31840 SEK
50 PGK138.29600 SEK
100 PGK276.59200 SEK
250 PGK691.48000 SEK
500 PGK1382.96000 SEK
1000 PGK2765.92000 SEK
2000 PGK5531.84000 SEK
5000 PGK13829.60000 SEK
10000 PGK27659.20000 SEK