1 thousand Swedish kronor to Jordanian dinars

Convert SEK to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
67.898 jod

1.00000 SEK = 0.06790 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Swedish kronor to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Jordanian Dinar
1 SEK0.06790 JOD
5 SEK0.33949 JOD
10 SEK0.67898 JOD
20 SEK1.35796 JOD
50 SEK3.39489 JOD
100 SEK6.78979 JOD
250 SEK16.97447 JOD
500 SEK33.94895 JOD
1000 SEK67.89790 JOD
2000 SEK135.79580 JOD
5000 SEK339.48950 JOD
10000 SEK678.97900 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 JOD14.72800 SEK
5 JOD73.64000 SEK
10 JOD147.28000 SEK
20 JOD294.56000 SEK
50 JOD736.40000 SEK
100 JOD1472.80000 SEK
250 JOD3682.00000 SEK
500 JOD7364.00000 SEK
1000 JOD14728.00000 SEK
2000 JOD29456.00000 SEK
5000 JOD73640.00000 SEK
10000 JOD147280.00000 SEK