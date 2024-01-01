Seychellois rupees to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert SCR to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
2,960.89 uah

₨1.000 SCR = ₴2.961 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:34
SCR to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UAH
1 SCR to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.13373.1337
Low2.72842.7185
Average2.94052.9209
Change8.52%1.61%
1 SCR to UAH stats

The performance of SCR to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1337 and a 30 day low of 2.7284. This means the 30 day average was 2.9405. The change for SCR to UAH was 8.52.

The performance of SCR to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1337 and a 90 day low of 2.7185. This means the 90 day average was 2.9209. The change for SCR to UAH was 1.61.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SCR2.96089 UAH
5 SCR14.80445 UAH
10 SCR29.60890 UAH
20 SCR59.21780 UAH
50 SCR148.04450 UAH
100 SCR296.08900 UAH
250 SCR740.22250 UAH
500 SCR1,480.44500 UAH
1000 SCR2,960.89000 UAH
2000 SCR5,921.78000 UAH
5000 SCR14,804.45000 UAH
10000 SCR29,608.90000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Seychellois Rupee
1 UAH0.33774 SCR
5 UAH1.68868 SCR
10 UAH3.37736 SCR
20 UAH6.75472 SCR
50 UAH16.88680 SCR
100 UAH33.77360 SCR
250 UAH84.43400 SCR
500 UAH168.86800 SCR
1000 UAH337.73600 SCR
2000 UAH675.47200 SCR
5000 UAH1,688.68000 SCR
10000 UAH3,377.36000 SCR