Seychellois rupees to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert SCR to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
56.04 shp

₨1.000 SCR = £0.05604 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
SCR to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SHP
1 SCR to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05930.0593
Low0.05220.0515
Average0.05540.0559
Change7.43%-1.58%
1 SCR to SHP stats

The performance of SCR to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0593 and a 30 day low of 0.0522. This means the 30 day average was 0.0554. The change for SCR to SHP was 7.43.

The performance of SCR to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0593 and a 90 day low of 0.0515. This means the 90 day average was 0.0559. The change for SCR to SHP was -1.58.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Saint Helena Pound
1 SCR0.05604 SHP
5 SCR0.28021 SHP
10 SCR0.56041 SHP
20 SCR1.12083 SHP
50 SCR2.80207 SHP
100 SCR5.60414 SHP
250 SCR14.01035 SHP
500 SCR28.02070 SHP
1000 SCR56.04140 SHP
2000 SCR112.08280 SHP
5000 SCR280.20700 SHP
10000 SCR560.41400 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Seychellois Rupee
1 SHP17.84390 SCR
5 SHP89.21950 SCR
10 SHP178.43900 SCR
20 SHP356.87800 SCR
50 SHP892.19500 SCR
100 SHP1,784.39000 SCR
250 SHP4,460.97500 SCR
500 SHP8,921.95000 SCR
1000 SHP17,843.90000 SCR
2000 SHP35,687.80000 SCR
5000 SHP89,219.50000 SCR
10000 SHP178,439.00000 SCR