Seychellois rupees to Philippine pesos today

Convert SCR to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
4,152.54 php

₨1.000 SCR = ₱4.153 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PHP
1 SCR to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.34324.3648
Low3.86223.8622
Average4.08804.1650
Change7.47%-2.95%
View full history

1 SCR to PHP stats

The performance of SCR to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3432 and a 30 day low of 3.8622. This means the 30 day average was 4.0880. The change for SCR to PHP was 7.47.

The performance of SCR to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3648 and a 90 day low of 3.8622. This means the 90 day average was 4.1650. The change for SCR to PHP was -2.95.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10492.7191.4961.6450.93921.874
1 GBP1.18711.311110.0761.7761.9531.11525.969
1 USD0.9050.763183.951.3551.490.8519.805
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 SCR4.15254 PHP
5 SCR20.76270 PHP
10 SCR41.52540 PHP
20 SCR83.05080 PHP
50 SCR207.62700 PHP
100 SCR415.25400 PHP
250 SCR1,038.13500 PHP
500 SCR2,076.27000 PHP
1000 SCR4,152.54000 PHP
2000 SCR8,305.08000 PHP
5000 SCR20,762.70000 PHP
10000 SCR41,525.40000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Seychellois Rupee
1 PHP0.24082 SCR
5 PHP1.20408 SCR
10 PHP2.40816 SCR
20 PHP4.81632 SCR
50 PHP12.04080 SCR
100 PHP24.08160 SCR
250 PHP60.20400 SCR
500 PHP120.40800 SCR
1000 PHP240.81600 SCR
2000 PHP481.63200 SCR
5000 PHP1,204.08000 SCR
10000 PHP2,408.16000 SCR