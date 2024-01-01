Seychellois rupees to Omani rials today

Convert SCR to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
28.282 omr

₨1.000 SCR = ر.ع.0.02828 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:28
SCR to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

OMR
1 SCR to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02940.0294
Low0.02570.0257
Average0.02770.0277
Change10.12%0.84%
View full history

1 SCR to OMR stats

The performance of SCR to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0294 and a 30 day low of 0.0257. This means the 30 day average was 0.0277. The change for SCR to OMR was 10.12.

The performance of SCR to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0294 and a 90 day low of 0.0257. This means the 90 day average was 0.0277. The change for SCR to OMR was 0.84.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Omani Rial
1 SCR0.02828 OMR
5 SCR0.14141 OMR
10 SCR0.28282 OMR
20 SCR0.56565 OMR
50 SCR1.41412 OMR
100 SCR2.82824 OMR
250 SCR7.07060 OMR
500 SCR14.14120 OMR
1000 SCR28.28240 OMR
2000 SCR56.56480 OMR
5000 SCR141.41200 OMR
10000 SCR282.82400 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Seychellois Rupee
1 OMR35.35770 SCR
5 OMR176.78850 SCR
10 OMR353.57700 SCR
20 OMR707.15400 SCR
50 OMR1,767.88500 SCR
100 OMR3,535.77000 SCR
250 OMR8,839.42500 SCR
500 OMR17,678.85000 SCR
1000 OMR35,357.70000 SCR
2000 OMR70,715.40000 SCR
5000 OMR176,788.50000 SCR
10000 OMR353,577.00000 SCR