Seychellois rupees to Danish kroner today

Convert SCR to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
486.13 dkk

₨1.000 SCR = kr0.4861 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:50
SCR to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DKK
1 SCR to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51340.5154
Low0.45620.4562
Average0.48610.4925
Change7.62%-1.74%
1 SCR to DKK stats

The performance of SCR to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5134 and a 30 day low of 0.4562. This means the 30 day average was 0.4861. The change for SCR to DKK was 7.62.

The performance of SCR to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5154 and a 90 day low of 0.4562. This means the 90 day average was 0.4925. The change for SCR to DKK was -1.74.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10592.7451.4961.6450.93921.867
1 GBP1.18711.311110.1061.7771.9531.11525.961
1 USD0.9050.763183.971.3551.490.8519.798
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Danish Krone
1 SCR0.48613 DKK
5 SCR2.43063 DKK
10 SCR4.86125 DKK
20 SCR9.72250 DKK
50 SCR24.30625 DKK
100 SCR48.61250 DKK
250 SCR121.53125 DKK
500 SCR243.06250 DKK
1000 SCR486.12500 DKK
2000 SCR972.25000 DKK
5000 SCR2,430.62500 DKK
10000 SCR4,861.25000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Seychellois Rupee
1 DKK2.05708 SCR
5 DKK10.28540 SCR
10 DKK20.57080 SCR
20 DKK41.14160 SCR
50 DKK102.85400 SCR
100 DKK205.70800 SCR
250 DKK514.27000 SCR
500 DKK1,028.54000 SCR
1000 DKK2,057.08000 SCR
2000 DKK4,114.16000 SCR
5000 DKK10,285.40000 SCR
10000 DKK20,570.80000 SCR