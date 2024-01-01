5 Seychellois rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert SCR to BTN at the real exchange rate

5 scr
30.33 btn

₨1.000 SCR = Nu.6.066 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:40
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BTN
1 SCR to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.41426.4142
Low5.58625.5821
Average6.03116.0092
Change8.59%-0.07%
View full history

1 SCR to BTN stats

The performance of SCR to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.4142 and a 30 day low of 5.5862. This means the 30 day average was 6.0311. The change for SCR to BTN was 8.59.

The performance of SCR to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.4142 and a 90 day low of 5.5821. This means the 90 day average was 6.0092. The change for SCR to BTN was -0.07.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10592.7381.4961.6460.93921.866
1 GBP1.18711.311110.0941.7771.9541.11525.958
1 USD0.9050.763183.9641.3551.490.8519.797
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SCR6.06588 BTN
5 SCR30.32940 BTN
10 SCR60.65880 BTN
20 SCR121.31760 BTN
50 SCR303.29400 BTN
100 SCR606.58800 BTN
250 SCR1,516.47000 BTN
500 SCR3,032.94000 BTN
1000 SCR6,065.88000 BTN
2000 SCR12,131.76000 BTN
5000 SCR30,329.40000 BTN
10000 SCR60,658.80000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Seychellois Rupee
1 BTN0.16486 SCR
5 BTN0.82429 SCR
10 BTN1.64857 SCR
20 BTN3.29714 SCR
50 BTN8.24285 SCR
100 BTN16.48570 SCR
250 BTN41.21425 SCR
500 BTN82.42850 SCR
1000 BTN164.85700 SCR
2000 BTN329.71400 SCR
5000 BTN824.28500 SCR
10000 BTN1,648.57000 SCR