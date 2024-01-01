1 thousand Seychellois rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert SCR to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
6,152.87 btn

₨1.000 SCR = Nu.6.153 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:39
SCR to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

BTN
1 SCR to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.41426.4142
Low5.58625.5821
Average6.03116.0092
Change8.59%-0.07%
1 SCR to BTN stats

The performance of SCR to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.4142 and a 30 day low of 5.5862. This means the 30 day average was 6.0311. The change for SCR to BTN was 8.59.

The performance of SCR to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.4142 and a 90 day low of 5.5821. This means the 90 day average was 6.0092. The change for SCR to BTN was -0.07.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10592.7421.4971.6460.93921.866
1 GBP1.18711.311110.1021.7771.9541.11525.959
1 USD0.9050.763183.9671.3551.490.8519.797
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236



How to convert Seychellois rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SCR6.15287 BTN
5 SCR30.76435 BTN
10 SCR61.52870 BTN
20 SCR123.05740 BTN
50 SCR307.64350 BTN
100 SCR615.28700 BTN
250 SCR1,538.21750 BTN
500 SCR3,076.43500 BTN
1000 SCR6,152.87000 BTN
2000 SCR12,305.74000 BTN
5000 SCR30,764.35000 BTN
10000 SCR61,528.70000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Seychellois Rupee
1 BTN0.16253 SCR
5 BTN0.81263 SCR
10 BTN1.62526 SCR
20 BTN3.25052 SCR
50 BTN8.12630 SCR
100 BTN16.25260 SCR
250 BTN40.63150 SCR
500 BTN81.26300 SCR
1000 BTN162.52600 SCR
2000 BTN325.05200 SCR
5000 BTN812.63000 SCR
10000 BTN1,625.26000 SCR