Seychellois rupee to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 6.153 today, reflecting a 2.224% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -2.028% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 6.424 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 5.805 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.150% decrease in value.