세이셸 루피 부탄응굴트룸스과 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 부탄응굴트룸스과 is currently 5.931 today, reflecting a -2.558% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -3.705% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 부탄응굴트룸스과 has fluctuated between a high of 6.159 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 5.553 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.682% decrease in value.