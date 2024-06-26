Seychellois rupee to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 5.866 today, reflecting a -2.742% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 2.920% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 6.151 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 5.683 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -7.004% decrease in value.