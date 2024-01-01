50 Seychellois rupees to Bulgarian levs

Convert SCR to BGN at the real exchange rate

50 scr
6.38 bgn

₨1.000 SCR = лв0.1277 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:35
SCR to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BGN
1 SCR to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13460.1351
Low0.11960.1196
Average0.12740.1291
Change7.52%-1.89%
1 SCR to BGN stats

The performance of SCR to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1346 and a 30 day low of 0.1196. This means the 30 day average was 0.1274. The change for SCR to BGN was 7.52.

The performance of SCR to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1351 and a 90 day low of 0.1196. This means the 90 day average was 0.1291. The change for SCR to BGN was -1.89.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 SCR0.12770 BGN
5 SCR0.63848 BGN
10 SCR1.27695 BGN
20 SCR2.55390 BGN
50 SCR6.38475 BGN
100 SCR12.76950 BGN
250 SCR31.92375 BGN
500 SCR63.84750 BGN
1000 SCR127.69500 BGN
2000 SCR255.39000 BGN
5000 SCR638.47500 BGN
10000 SCR1,276.95000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Seychellois Rupee
1 BGN7.83115 SCR
5 BGN39.15575 SCR
10 BGN78.31150 SCR
20 BGN156.62300 SCR
50 BGN391.55750 SCR
100 BGN783.11500 SCR
250 BGN1,957.78750 SCR
500 BGN3,915.57500 SCR
1000 BGN7,831.15000 SCR
2000 BGN15,662.30000 SCR
5000 BGN39,155.75000 SCR
10000 BGN78,311.50000 SCR