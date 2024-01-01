50 Bulgarian levs to Seychellois rupees

Convert BGN to SCR at the real exchange rate

50 bgn
391.55 scr

лв1.000 BGN = ₨7.831 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.36378.3637
Low7.40337.4033
Average7.79347.6842
Change1.82%5.40%
1 BGN to SCR stats

The performance of BGN to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.3637 and a 30 day low of 7.4033. This means the 30 day average was 7.7934. The change for BGN to SCR was 1.82.

The performance of BGN to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.3637 and a 90 day low of 7.4033. This means the 90 day average was 7.6842. The change for BGN to SCR was 5.40.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Seychellois Rupee
1 BGN7.83092 SCR
5 BGN39.15460 SCR
10 BGN78.30920 SCR
20 BGN156.61840 SCR
50 BGN391.54600 SCR
100 BGN783.09200 SCR
250 BGN1,957.73000 SCR
500 BGN3,915.46000 SCR
1000 BGN7,830.92000 SCR
2000 BGN15,661.84000 SCR
5000 BGN39,154.60000 SCR
10000 BGN78,309.20000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 SCR0.12770 BGN
5 SCR0.63850 BGN
10 SCR1.27699 BGN
20 SCR2.55398 BGN
50 SCR6.38495 BGN
100 SCR12.76990 BGN
250 SCR31.92475 BGN
500 SCR63.84950 BGN
1000 SCR127.69900 BGN
2000 SCR255.39800 BGN
5000 SCR638.49500 BGN
10000 SCR1,276.99000 BGN