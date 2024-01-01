250 Seychellois rupees to Australian dollars

Convert SCR to AUD at the real exchange rate

250 scr
26.74 aud

₨1.000 SCR = A$0.1070 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:31
SCR to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AUD
1 SCR to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11540.1154
Low0.10270.0986
Average0.10760.1079
Change2.79%-3.58%
1 SCR to AUD stats

The performance of SCR to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1154 and a 30 day low of 0.1027. This means the 30 day average was 0.1076. The change for SCR to AUD was 2.79.

The performance of SCR to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1154 and a 90 day low of 0.0986. This means the 90 day average was 0.1079. The change for SCR to AUD was -3.58.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10492.7341.4971.6460.93921.862
1 GBP1.18711.311110.1071.7771.9541.11525.957
1 USD0.9050.763183.9681.3551.490.8519.795
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 SCR0.10695 AUD
5 SCR0.53477 AUD
10 SCR1.06953 AUD
20 SCR2.13906 AUD
50 SCR5.34765 AUD
100 SCR10.69530 AUD
250 SCR26.73825 AUD
500 SCR53.47650 AUD
1000 SCR106.95300 AUD
2000 SCR213.90600 AUD
5000 SCR534.76500 AUD
10000 SCR1,069.53000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 AUD9.34994 SCR
5 AUD46.74970 SCR
10 AUD93.49940 SCR
20 AUD186.99880 SCR
50 AUD467.49700 SCR
100 AUD934.99400 SCR
250 AUD2,337.48500 SCR
500 AUD4,674.97000 SCR
1000 AUD9,349.94000 SCR
2000 AUD18,699.88000 SCR
5000 AUD46,749.70000 SCR
10000 AUD93,499.40000 SCR