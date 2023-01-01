250 Mozambican meticals to Pakistani rupees

Convert MZN to PKR at the real exchange rate

250 mzn
1,116.82 pkr

1.00000 MZN = 4.46729 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Pakistani Rupee
1 MZN4.46729 PKR
5 MZN22.33645 PKR
10 MZN44.67290 PKR
20 MZN89.34580 PKR
50 MZN223.36450 PKR
100 MZN446.72900 PKR
250 MZN1116.82250 PKR
500 MZN2233.64500 PKR
1000 MZN4467.29000 PKR
2000 MZN8934.58000 PKR
5000 MZN22336.45000 PKR
10000 MZN44672.90000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mozambican Metical
1 PKR0.22385 MZN
5 PKR1.11925 MZN
10 PKR2.23849 MZN
20 PKR4.47698 MZN
50 PKR11.19245 MZN
100 PKR22.38490 MZN
250 PKR55.96225 MZN
500 PKR111.92450 MZN
1000 PKR223.84900 MZN
2000 PKR447.69800 MZN
5000 PKR1119.24500 MZN
10000 PKR2238.49000 MZN