250 mzn
1115.05 pkr

1.00000 MZN = 4.46020 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:18 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 PKR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.050287.43021.439721.66250.96518.9921
1GBP1.1543311.2124100.9341.662081.919271.1139321.9254
1USD0.95220.82481183.2511.37091.583030.918918.0843
1INR0.01143770.009907510.012011910.01646710.01901510.01103770.217226

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Pakistani Rupee
1 MZN4.46020 PKR
5 MZN22.30100 PKR
10 MZN44.60200 PKR
20 MZN89.20400 PKR
50 MZN223.01000 PKR
100 MZN446.02000 PKR
250 MZN1115.05000 PKR
500 MZN2230.10000 PKR
1000 MZN4460.20000 PKR
2000 MZN8920.40000 PKR
5000 MZN22301.00000 PKR
10000 MZN44602.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mozambican Metical
1 PKR0.22420 MZN
5 PKR1.12102 MZN
10 PKR2.24205 MZN
20 PKR4.48410 MZN
50 PKR11.21025 MZN
100 PKR22.42050 MZN
250 PKR56.05125 MZN
500 PKR112.10250 MZN
1000 PKR224.20500 MZN
2000 PKR448.41000 MZN
5000 PKR1121.02500 MZN
10000 PKR2242.05000 MZN