5 Pakistani rupees to Mozambican meticals

Convert PKR to MZN at the real exchange rate

5 pkr
1.15 mzn

1.000 PKR = 0.2297 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.8731.4671.6570.97117.871
1 GBP1.17111.245104.0681.7171.9411.13720.927
1 USD0.9410.803183.6091.381.5590.91316.813
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mozambican Metical
1 PKR0.22969 MZN
5 PKR1.14843 MZN
10 PKR2.29685 MZN
20 PKR4.59370 MZN
50 PKR11.48425 MZN
100 PKR22.96850 MZN
250 PKR57.42125 MZN
500 PKR114.84250 MZN
1000 PKR229.68500 MZN
2000 PKR459.37000 MZN
5000 PKR1,148.42500 MZN
10000 PKR2,296.85000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Pakistani Rupee
1 MZN4.35379 PKR
5 MZN21.76895 PKR
10 MZN43.53790 PKR
20 MZN87.07580 PKR
50 MZN217.68950 PKR
100 MZN435.37900 PKR
250 MZN1,088.44750 PKR
500 MZN2,176.89500 PKR
1000 MZN4,353.79000 PKR
2000 MZN8,707.58000 PKR
5000 MZN21,768.95000 PKR
10000 MZN43,537.90000 PKR