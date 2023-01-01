10 thousand Mozambican meticals to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert MZN to PEN at the real exchange rate

10,000 mzn
584.50 pen

1.00000 MZN = 0.05845 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MZN0.05845 PEN
5 MZN0.29225 PEN
10 MZN0.58450 PEN
20 MZN1.16899 PEN
50 MZN2.92248 PEN
100 MZN5.84497 PEN
250 MZN14.61242 PEN
500 MZN29.22485 PEN
1000 MZN58.44970 PEN
2000 MZN116.89940 PEN
5000 MZN292.24850 PEN
10000 MZN584.49700 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mozambican Metical
1 PEN17.10870 MZN
5 PEN85.54350 MZN
10 PEN171.08700 MZN
20 PEN342.17400 MZN
50 PEN855.43500 MZN
100 PEN1710.87000 MZN
250 PEN4277.17500 MZN
500 PEN8554.35000 MZN
1000 PEN17108.70000 MZN
2000 PEN34217.40000 MZN
5000 PEN85543.50000 MZN
10000 PEN171087.00000 MZN