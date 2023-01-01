20 Mozambican meticals to Indian rupees

Convert MZN to INR at the real exchange rate

20 mzn
26.09 inr

1.00000 MZN = 1.30458 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Indian Rupee
1 MZN1.30458 INR
5 MZN6.52290 INR
10 MZN13.04580 INR
20 MZN26.09160 INR
50 MZN65.22900 INR
100 MZN130.45800 INR
250 MZN326.14500 INR
500 MZN652.29000 INR
1000 MZN1304.58000 INR
2000 MZN2609.16000 INR
5000 MZN6522.90000 INR
10000 MZN13045.80000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mozambican Metical
1 INR0.76653 MZN
5 INR3.83265 MZN
10 INR7.66529 MZN
20 INR15.33058 MZN
50 INR38.32645 MZN
100 INR76.65290 MZN
250 INR191.63225 MZN
500 INR383.26450 MZN
1000 INR766.52900 MZN
2000 INR1533.05800 MZN
5000 INR3832.64500 MZN
10000 INR7665.29000 MZN