1 thousand Indian rupees to Mozambican meticals

Convert INR to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 inr
766.13 mzn

1.00000 INR = 0.76613 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:37
How to convert Indian rupees to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mozambican Metical
1 INR0.76613 MZN
5 INR3.83066 MZN
10 INR7.66133 MZN
20 INR15.32266 MZN
50 INR38.30665 MZN
100 INR76.61330 MZN
250 INR191.53325 MZN
500 INR383.06650 MZN
1000 INR766.13300 MZN
2000 INR1532.26600 MZN
5000 INR3830.66500 MZN
10000 INR7661.33000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Indian Rupee
1 MZN1.30526 INR
5 MZN6.52630 INR
10 MZN13.05260 INR
20 MZN26.10520 INR
50 MZN65.26300 INR
100 MZN130.52600 INR
250 MZN326.31500 INR
500 MZN652.63000 INR
1000 MZN1305.26000 INR
2000 MZN2610.52000 INR
5000 MZN6526.30000 INR
10000 MZN13052.60000 INR