100 Malaysian ringgits to Qatari rials

Convert MYR to QAR at the real exchange rate

100 myr
77.97 qar

1.00000 MYR = 0.77974 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.333451.4980283.2650.918750.7867821.349755.3907
1 SGD0.74993411.1234162.44330.6890250.5900351.0121941.5394
1 AUD0.667550.890145155.58360.6133310.5252160.90099236.9761
1 INR0.01200980.01601450.017990910.01103440.009449130.01620970.665234

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Qatari Rial
1 MYR0.77974 QAR
5 MYR3.89868 QAR
10 MYR7.79737 QAR
20 MYR15.59474 QAR
50 MYR38.98685 QAR
100 MYR77.97370 QAR
250 MYR194.93425 QAR
500 MYR389.86850 QAR
1000 MYR779.73700 QAR
2000 MYR1559.47400 QAR
5000 MYR3898.68500 QAR
10000 MYR7797.37000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Malaysian Ringgit
1 QAR1.28248 MYR
5 QAR6.41240 MYR
10 QAR12.82480 MYR
20 QAR25.64960 MYR
50 QAR64.12400 MYR
100 QAR128.24800 MYR
250 QAR320.62000 MYR
500 QAR641.24000 MYR
1000 QAR1282.48000 MYR
2000 QAR2564.96000 MYR
5000 QAR6412.40000 MYR
10000 QAR12824.80000 MYR