100 Mexican pesos to Uzbekistan soms

Convert MXN to UZS at the real exchange rate

100 mxn
70,746.30 uzs

1.00000 MXN = 707.46300 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:03
Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.917951.35883.3830.7920160.87451.513324.9238
1 EUR1.089411.4794190.83740.86280.952551.648615.36399
1 CAD0.7363770.675947161.40130.5832230.6439621.114373.62577
1 INR0.01199290.01100870.016286310.009498540.01048770.0181490.0590504

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Uzbekistan Som
1 MXN707.46300 UZS
5 MXN3537.31500 UZS
10 MXN7074.63000 UZS
20 MXN14149.26000 UZS
50 MXN35373.15000 UZS
100 MXN70746.30000 UZS
250 MXN176865.75000 UZS
500 MXN353731.50000 UZS
1000 MXN707463.00000 UZS
2000 MXN1414926.00000 UZS
5000 MXN3537315.00000 UZS
10000 MXN7074630.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Mexican Peso
1 UZS0.00141 MXN
5 UZS0.00707 MXN
10 UZS0.01413 MXN
20 UZS0.02827 MXN
50 UZS0.07068 MXN
100 UZS0.14135 MXN
250 UZS0.35337 MXN
500 UZS0.70675 MXN
1000 UZS1.41350 MXN
2000 UZS2.82700 MXN
5000 UZS7.06750 MXN
10000 UZS14.13500 MXN