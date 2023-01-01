5 Mexican pesos to Mozambican meticals

Convert MXN to MZN at the real exchange rate

5 mxn
18.37 mzn

1.00000 MXN = 3.67471 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.916351.3579583.3830.7908260.87171.511144.9319
1 EUR1.091311.4819390.99590.863050.95131.649115.38218
1 CAD0.7364040.674795161.40360.5823680.6419231.112813.63187
1 INR0.01199290.01098950.016285710.009484260.01045420.01812290.0591475

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Mozambican Metical
1 MXN3.67471 MZN
5 MXN18.37355 MZN
10 MXN36.74710 MZN
20 MXN73.49420 MZN
50 MXN183.73550 MZN
100 MXN367.47100 MZN
250 MXN918.67750 MZN
500 MXN1837.35500 MZN
1000 MXN3674.71000 MZN
2000 MXN7349.42000 MZN
5000 MXN18373.55000 MZN
10000 MXN36747.10000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Mexican Peso
1 MZN0.27213 MXN
5 MZN1.36065 MXN
10 MZN2.72131 MXN
20 MZN5.44262 MXN
50 MZN13.60655 MXN
100 MZN27.21310 MXN
250 MZN68.03275 MXN
500 MZN136.06550 MXN
1000 MZN272.13100 MXN
2000 MZN544.26200 MXN
5000 MZN1360.65500 MXN
10000 MZN2721.31000 MXN